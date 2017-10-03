Asian Markets Higher, Led by Hong Kong

Asian equity markets were broadly higher on Tuesday, with Hong Kong leading the region thanks to sharp gains among Chinese banking and automotive stocks.

Fed's Kaplan Has Open Mind On December Rate Rise

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Monday the door remains open to raising short-term interest rates this year.

RBA Holds Interest Rates, Stays Cautious on Outlook

Australia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate on hold as expected, balancing concerns around high household debt and weak wages growth with signs of a stronger job market.

SEC Says Hackers Accessed Two People's Personal Information

Hackers who broke into a U.S. regulatory database that stores market-moving corporate information also accessed personal details about two people, including their names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers.

U.S. Factory-Sector Activity Hits 13-Year High

A closely watched measure of manufacturing activity in the U.S. reached a 13-year high in September, as strong demand and order growth rode out a severe hurricane season.

Oil Falls on Production Surge

Oil prices pulled back, weighed down by a strong dollar and data pointing to rising global production.

FDA Chief: High Drug Prices 'Public Health Concern'

The new commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration declared high drug prices are "a public health concern" that the agency should address.

Spain and Catalonia Carefully Weigh Their Next Steps

Catalonia's leader said any declaration of separation from Spain won't come for at least several days, putting pressure on the Madrid government to make the next move in the standoff between the country and the restive region.

Fed's Kashkari Doesn't Want Rate Increases Until Inflation Shown to Be Rising

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said the U.S. central bank should hold off on rate rises until there is more convincing evidence inflation is rising.

U.K. Treasury Chief Defends Free-Market Capitalism

U. K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond offered a staunch defense of free-market capitalism in Britain, in a speech that underscores the disquiet in the ruling Conservative Party over the rise of the country's left-wing opposition leader.

