Lawmakers Slam Equifax Ex-CEO Over Hack

Former Equifax chief Richard Smith repeatedly told legislators Tuesday that he and other executives weren't aware of the significance of the company's data breach until weeks after it was detected in late July.

Wells Fargo CEO Defends Bank on Capitol Hill

Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Executive Timothy Sloan defended the bank's handling of its sales scandal and more recent consumer problems as the executive faced some tough questions and one call for his departure.

Warburg Pincus to Sell $1.2 Billion of Asian Assets to Secondhand Buyers

Warburg Pincus selling a roughly $1.2 billion slice of Asian investments from one of its funds to secondhand buyers, said people familiar with the matter, a move that demonstrates how private-equity firms are using secondary market deals to reshape their portfolios and return cash to investors.

Payday Lending Goes on Trial

A federal racketeering case against a Kansas City businessman and race-car driver who ran a $2 billion enterprise is intensifying focus on a sector that some describe as predatory and others defend as a vital service.

SEC Weighs How to Protect Vast Trading Database From Hackers

U.S. regulators, already grappling with defending their systems against hackers, are taking a fresh look at how to protect a vast database of stock-market trades that promises to be an even bigger target of cyberthieves.

Regulators Fret About Cyber Risk After SEC Hack

A pair of top U.S. regulators called for increased attention to cyber risks to the financial system Tuesday in the wake of the hack of the Securities and Exchange Commission's corporate filing system.

Ashish Thakkar to Leave African Banking Group He Co-Founded

Atlas Mara co-founder Ashish Thakkar is leaving the group, and other officials are also departing, to make way for directors being installed by new shareholder Fairfax Africa.

Why Emerging Markets Are Popping Despite the Risks

The amount of money flowing into emerging markets is set to top $1 trillion in 2017, the biggest flow of funds in three years, as economic growth in these countries and low returns in the developed world create a sweet spot for many developing nations.

Hurricane Maria Packs a One-Two Punch for Insurance

The losses in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria may surpass the more than $50 billion caused by Harvey and Irma, proving very costly for insurers.

Finance Chiefs Centralize to Cut Costs, Make Smarter Decisions

Companies are opting to centralize finance functions to cut costs and be more efficient.

