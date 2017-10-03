Yahoo Triples Estimate of Breached Accounts to 3 Billion

A massive data breach at Yahoo in 2013 was far more extensive than previously disclosed, affecting all of its 3 billion user accounts, new parent company Verizon Communications Inc. said on Tuesday.

Ford to Focus on High-Growth Areas, Cost Cutting

Ford Motor will shift about $7 billion toward the development of more trucks and sport-utility vehicles while "attacking" costs, part of new Chief Executive Jim Hackett's strategic plan for the No. 2 U.S. auto maker.

Lawmakers Slam Equifax Ex-CEO Over Hack

Former Equifax chief Richard Smith repeatedly told legislators Tuesday that he and other executives weren't aware of the significance of the company's data breach until weeks after it was detected in late July.

GM, Ford, Toyota Post Sharply Higher Sales in September

Major auto makers posted mostly solid sales gains in September amid heavier discounts and surging demand to replace hurricane-damaged vehicles, giving the industry relief from months of declining results.

Mattel Taps Former Sprint CFO in Executive Revamp

Troubled toy maker Mattel Inc. announced an overhaul of its top ranks Tuesday with a roster of industry outsiders-including a new financial chief.

Buffett Invests in Pilot Flying J

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is making a bet on American truckers with a deal to acquire nearly 40% of the operator of Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

Samsung to Build Odyssey VR Headset for Windows

Microsoft has enlisted one of the world's largest consumer electronics makers, Samsung, as it works to crack the emerging virtual-reality market.

Ex-Goldman Banker Tied to 1MDB Barred From U.S. Securities Industry

A former Goldman Sachs senior banker linked to alleged financial fraud involving Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd. was barred from the U.S. securities industry for failing to cooperate with a regulator's investigation.

Office Depot Buys CompuCon

Office Depot said it was buying an information-technology services company, in a bid to move beyond solely selling items such as staplers and printers to customers.

Google Tells Publishers, 'We Come In Peace'

At an event in Chicago, the web giant rolled out new tools for publishers, including plans to let readers subscribe to publications with a single click.

October 03, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)