Yahoo Triples Estimate of Breached Accounts to 3 Billion

A massive data breach at Yahoo in 2013 was far more extensive than previously disclosed, affecting all of its 3 billion user accounts, new parent company Verizon Communications Inc. said on Tuesday.

GM, Ford, Toyota Post Sharply Higher Sales in September

Major auto makers posted mostly solid sales gains in September amid heavier discounts and surging demand to replace hurricane-damaged vehicles, giving the industry relief from months of declining results.

Lawmakers Slam Equifax Ex-CEO Over Hack

Former Equifax chief Richard Smith repeatedly told legislators Tuesday that he and other executives weren't aware of the significance of the company's data breach until weeks after it was detected in late July.

Buffett Invests in Pilot Flying J

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is making a bet on American truckers with a deal to acquire nearly 40% of the operator of Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

After Apple, Europe Goes After Amazon For Alleged Unpaid Taxes

The EU is set within days to order Luxembourg to recoup hundreds of millions of euros in allegedly unpaid taxes from Amazon.

Wells Fargo CEO Defends Bank on Capitol Hill

Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Executive Timothy Sloan defended the bank's handling of its sales scandal and more recent consumer problems as the executive faced some tough questions and one call for his departure.

Samsung to Build Odyssey VR Headset for Windows

Microsoft has enlisted one of the world's largest consumer electronics makers, Samsung, as it works to crack the emerging virtual-reality market.

Google Tells Publishers, 'We Come In Peace'

At an event in Chicago, the web giant rolled out new tools for publishers, including plans to let readers subscribe to publications with a single click.

Holiday Sales Forecasts Are Rosy, but Not for All Retailers

Sales overall are likely to be strong over the winter holidays, buoyed by low unemployment and rising stock markets that help high-income shoppers feel flush, according to several retail industry groups and consultants.

Behind Unusual Ouster of Company's Top Three Leaders: A Soured Merger

Directors of Dentsply Sirona forced out its chairman, CEO and president after a $14.5 billion merger completed last year ran into trouble, according to a person familiar with the matter.

