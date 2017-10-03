EU Ruling Set to Hit Amazon for Millions in Back Taxes

The European Union's antitrust regulator is set to order Luxembourg to retrieve roughly several hundreds of millions of euros in allegedly unpaid taxes from Amazon.com as soon as Wednesday.

GM, Ford, Toyota Post Sharply Higher Sales in September

Major auto makers posted mostly solid sales gains in September amid heavier consumer discounts and surging demand to replace hurricane-damaged vehicles, giving the industry relief from months of declining results.

Buffett Invests in Pilot Flying J

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is making a bet on American truckers with a deal to acquire nearly 40% of the operator of Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

Glencore to Boost Stake in Peru Mining Company Volcan Compañia Minera

Glencore PLC said it could invest nearly $1 billion in a Peruvian zinc operation, another sign the Swiss mining and trading giant is opening its cash hoard for acquisitions as rebounding commodity prices refill its coffers.

Wells Fargo CEO Defends Bank on Capitol Hill

Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Executive Timothy Sloan defended the bank's handling of its sales scandal and more recent consumer problems as the executive faced some tough questions and one call for his departure.

Holiday Sales Forecasts Are Rosy, but Not for All Retailers

Sales overall are likely to be strong over the winter holidays, buoyed by low unemployment and rising stock markets that help high-income shoppers feel flush, according to several retail industry groups and consultants.

Behind Unusual Ouster of Company's Top Three Leaders: A Soured Merger

Directors of Dentsply Sirona forced out its chairman, CEO and president after a $14.5 billion merger completed last year ran into trouble, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Warner Bros. Records Gets New CEO and COO

Warner Music Group installed new leadership at its flagship label, Warner Bros. Records, a day after the world's third-largest music company named a new recorded-music chief.

Lawmakers Slam Equifax Ex-CEO Over Hack

Former Equifax chief Richard Smith repeatedly told legislators Tuesday that he and other executives weren't aware of the significance of the company's data breach until weeks after it was detected in late July.

Fiat Chrysler Recalls Over 700,000 SUVs Amid Brake Issues

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it is recalling 709,837 sport-utility vehicles sold in North America with a potential braking defect stemming from a previous recall three years ago.

