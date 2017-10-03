EU to Order Luxembourg to Recoup Allegedly Unpaid Taxes From Amazon

The European Union's antitrust regulator is set to order Luxembourg to retrieve roughly several hundreds of millions of euros in allegedly unpaid taxes from Amazon.com as soon as Wednesday.

GM, Ford, Toyota Post Sharply Higher Sales in September

Major auto makers posted mostly solid sales gains in September amid heavier consumer discounts and surging demand to replace hurricane-damaged vehicles, giving the industry relief from months of declining results.

Buffett Invests in Pilot Flying J

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway agreed to buy a minority stake in the operator of the Pilot and Flying J travel centers and to become the private firm's majority owner in 2023.

Fiat Chrysler Recalls Over 700,000 SUVs Amid Brake Issues

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it is recalling 709,837 sport-utility vehicles sold in North America with a potential braking defect stemming from a previous recall three years ago.

Warburg Pincus to Sell $1.2 Billion of Asian Assets to Secondhand Buyers

Warburg Pincus selling a roughly $1.2 billion slice of Asian investments from one of its funds to secondhand buyers, said people familiar with the matter, a move that demonstrates how private-equity firms are using secondary market deals to reshape their portfolios and return cash to investors.

Broadcom, Brocade Push Back Merger Deadline

Broadcom and Brocade Communication Systems, technology companies that have been trying to complete a $5.5 billion tie-up since last year, have agreed to push back the deal-closing deadline to allow for additional regulatory review.

Facebook Estimates 10 Million Users Saw Russian-Backed Ads

Facebook Inc. on Monday said it estimates 10 million people saw ads it has discovered on its platform paid for by Russian entities, but warned that it may not have uncovered all malicious activity that attempted to interfere in the American political process.

Uber Document Shows Ex-Google Engineer Possessed Secret Files

Google parent Alphabet Inc. has produced a long-anticipated document in the high-stakes legal battle with Uber Technologies Inc. that showed the ride-hailing company knew a former Google engineer had confidential Google files before buying his self-driving-car startup.

Hollywood Trade Group Finds Some Chinese Cinemas Fudging Box-Office Figures

Hollywood is being shortchanged by millions of dollars at China's box office, according to a recent audit for the Motion Picture Association of America.

Big Tobacco to Spend Millions on Self-Critical Ads in U.S.

Altria and British American Tobacco are set to begin running court-mandated TV and newspaper ads with messages about how deadly smoking is and how addictive cigarettes are.

