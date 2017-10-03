Fiat Chrysler Recalls Over 700,000 SUVs Amid Brake Issues

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it is recalling 709,837 sport-utility vehicles sold in North America with a potential braking defect stemming from a previous recall three years ago.

Warburg Pincus to Sell $1.2 Billion of Asian Assets to Secondhand Buyers

Warburg Pincus selling a roughly $1.2 billion slice of Asian investments from one of its funds to secondhand buyers, said people familiar with the matter, a move that demonstrates how private-equity firms are using secondary market deals to reshape their portfolios and return cash to investors.

Hollywood Trade Group Finds Some Chinese Cinemas Fudging Box-Office Figures

Hollywood is being shortchanged by millions of dollars at China's box office, according to a recent audit for the Motion Picture Association of America.

Big Tobacco to Spend Millions on Self-Critical Ads in U.S.

Makers of Marlboro, Camel to buy prime-time TV spots, newspaper ads with 'corrective' messages, as part of settlement in long-running legal case

Ashish Thakkar to Leave African Banking Group He Co-Founded

Atlas Mara co-founder Ashish Thakkar is leaving the group, and other officials are also departing, to make way for directors being installed by new shareholder Fairfax Africa.

Facebook Estimates 10 Million Users Saw Russian-Backed Ads

Facebook Inc. on Monday said it estimates 10 million people saw ads it has discovered on its platform paid for by Russian entities, but warned that it may not have uncovered all malicious activity that attempted to interfere in the American political process.

Chernin to Court Sports Bettors With New Data and Analysis Service

Betting on sports isn't legal in most of the U.S., but that isn't stopping entrepreneurs from building a new digital media platform that will be solely dedicated to the practice.

Citi's Lehman Settlement Closes Door on 2008 Post-Mortem

Citigroup will hand over $1.74 billion to walk away from disputes with now-defunct Lehman Brothers, a deal that cuts short an autopsy of the banks' crisis-era derivative-trading practices.

Finance Chiefs Centralize to Cut Costs, Make Smarter Decisions

Companies are opting to centralize finance functions to cut costs and be more efficient.

Jeff Immelt Steps Aside as GE Chairman, Months Ahead of Schedule

Jeff Immelt, the longtime leader of General Electric Co., is stepping aside as chairman and leaving the board of the industrial giant several months ahead of schedule.

