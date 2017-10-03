Hollywood Trade Group Finds Some Chinese Cinemas Fudging Box-Office Figures

Continue Reading Below

Hollywood is being shortchanged by millions of dollars at China's box office, according to a recent audit for the Motion Picture Association of America.

Big Tobacco to Spend Millions on Self-Critical Ads in U.S.

Makers of Marlboro, Camel to buy prime-time TV spots, newspaper ads with 'corrective' messages, as part of settlement in long-running legal case

Ashish Thakkar to Leave African Banking Group He Co-Founded

Atlas Mara co-founder Ashish Thakkar is leaving the group, and other officials are also departing, to make way for directors being installed by new shareholder Fairfax Africa.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Chernin to Court Sports Bettors With New Data and Analysis Service

Betting on sports isn't legal in most of the U.S., but that isn't stopping entrepreneurs from building a new digital media platform that will be solely dedicated to the practice.

Citi's Lehman Settlement Closes Door on 2008 Post-Mortem

Citigroup will hand over $1.74 billion to walk away from disputes with now-defunct Lehman Brothers, a deal that cuts short an autopsy of the banks' crisis-era derivative-trading practices.

Jeff Immelt Steps Aside as GE Chairman, Months Ahead of Schedule

Jeff Immelt, the longtime leader of General Electric Co., is stepping aside as chairman and leaving the board of the industrial giant several months ahead of schedule.

Tesla Misses Model 3 Production Goals

Tesla badly missed its goal of building 1,500 Model 3 cars in the third quarter, only managing 260, in the first sign that the production ramp-up for the new sedan isn't going as smoothly as planned.

Uber Document Shows Ex-Google Engineer Possessed Secret Files

Google parent Alphabet Inc. has produced a long-anticipated document in the high-stakes legal battle with Uber Technologies Inc. that showed the ride-hailing company knew a former Google engineer had confidential Google files before buying his self-driving-car startup.

Uber Investors Clash With Board Over Voting Power

Uber Technologies Inc.'s board is bracing for a contentious battle over voting control after two investors threatened legal action ahead of a planned vote Tuesday that could upend the board and diminish the power of some of the company's earliest shareholders.

Facebook Estimates 10 Million Users Saw Russian-Backed Ads

Facebook Inc. on Monday said it estimates 10 million people saw ads it has discovered on its platform paid for by Russian entities, but warned that it may not have uncovered all malicious activity that attempted to interfere in the American political process.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)