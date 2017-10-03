Yahoo Triples Estimate of Breached Accounts to 3 Billion

Continue Reading Below

A massive data breach at Yahoo in 2013 was far more extensive than previously disclosed, affecting all of its 3 billion user accounts, new parent company Verizon Communications Inc. said on Tuesday.

Uber Board Approves Series of Corporate Reforms

Uber's board has approved a series of corporate reforms along with a multi-billion investment from SoftBank that are designed to strengthen the company's governance while at the same time strip power from former CEO Travis Kalanick.

Disney's Iger Says 'Empathy' Led Him Not to Punish ESPN's Jemele Hill Over Tweets

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Robert Iger was personally involved in the decision not to discipline ESPN's Jemele Hill after she tweeted that President Trump was a "white supremacist," the CEO said Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Renovate America Names New CEO, Announces Outside Review Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Renovate America Inc., the largest lender of energy-saving home improvement loans, announced a companywide shake-up Tuesday, including the ouster of one of its co-founders and the demotion of another from chief executive to a strategy role.

Microsoft's Mixed Message on Virtual Reality

Software giant Microsoft has some natural advantages in virtual reality, though marketing risks confusion.

Ford to Focus on High-Growth Areas, Cost Cutting

Ford Motor will shift about $7 billion toward the development of more trucks and sport-utility vehicles while "attacking" costs, part of new CEO Jim Hackett's strategic plan for the No. 2 U.S. auto maker.

Ex-Goldman Banker Tied to 1MDB Barred From U.S. Securities Industry

A former Goldman Sachs senior banker linked to alleged financial fraud involving Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd. was barred from the U.S. securities industry for failing to cooperate with a regulator's investigation.

Mattel Taps Former Sprint CFO in Executive Revamp

Troubled toy maker Mattel Inc. announced an overhaul of its top ranks Tuesday with a roster of industry outsiders-including a new financial chief.

Office Depot Buys CompuCon

Office Depot said it was buying an information-technology services company, in a bid to move beyond solely selling items such as staplers and printers to customers.

Sears Canada Bankruptcy Deals Threaten to Sink Chairman's Bid

Sears Canada is on the verge of liquidation after a court-appointed monitor proposed asset sales that would undermine a pending going-concern bid by management.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)