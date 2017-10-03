Citi's Lehman Settlement Closes Door on 2008 Post-Mortem

Citigroup will hand over $1.74 billion to walk away from disputes with now-defunct Lehman Brothers, a deal that cuts short an autopsy of the banks' crisis-era derivative-trading practices.

Sony's PlayStation Business Gets a New Chief

Andrew House, who has served as the global chief executive officer of Sony Interactive Entertainment since 2011, has passed the baton to Tsuyoshi "John" Kodera, deputy president of the unit.

Uber Document Shows Ex-Google Engineer Possessed Secret Files

Google parent Alphabet Inc. has produced a long-anticipated document in the high-stakes legal battle with Uber Technologies Inc. that showed the ride-hailing company knew a former Google engineer had confidential Google files before buying his self-driving-car startup.

Facebook Estimates 10 Million Users Saw Russian-Backed Ads

Facebook Inc. on Monday said it estimates 10 million people saw ads it has discovered on its platform paid for by Russian entities, but warned that it may not have uncovered all malicious activity that attempted to interfere in the American political process.

Google, Facebook Tackle Misinformation About Las Vegas Shooting

Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc. displayed false information in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, raising further concerns over people's ability to manipulate the heavily trafficked platforms for social media and news.

Regulators Disagreed Sharply on Freeing AIG of Federal Oversight

U.S. regulators disagreed sharply about whether to remove AIG from federal oversight, including over whether Friday's vote to release the company was legal, documents released Monday show.

Cloud Market Not Winner Take All: AWS Chief

Most CIOs test the waters with a single cloud provider, simply because it's easier to manage, AWS Chief Executive Andy Jassy said. But later, many worry about getting "locked in" with one infrastructure provider.

Justice Department Clears CenturyLink's $25 Billion Takeover of Level 3

The U.S. Justice Department agreed to clear CenturyLink Inc.'s $25 billion takeover of Level 3 Communications Inc. if the telecom providers shed some of their fiber-optic infrastructure, moving the deal one step closer to closing.

Tesla Misses Model 3 Production Goals

Tesla badly missed its goal of building 1,500 Model 3 cars in the third quarter, the first sign that the production ramp-up for the new sedan isn't going as smoothly as planned.

Jeff Immelt Steps Aside as GE Chairman, Months Ahead of Schedule

Jeff Immelt, the longtime leader of General Electric Co., is stepping aside as chairman and leaving the board of the industrial giant several months ahead of schedule.

October 03, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)