EU Set to Order Luxembourg to Recoup Allegedly Unpaid Taxes From Amazon

The European Union's antitrust regulator is set to order Luxembourg to retrieve roughly several hundreds of millions of euros in allegedly unpaid taxes from Amazon.com Inc. as soon as Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The decision would come amid a renewed crackdown by the EU to squeeze more money out of large multinationals operating in Europe. The bloc's member states recently agreed to pursue new rules to better tax technology giants like Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc.

The Financial Times first reported that the EU is expected to lodge its decision against Amazon on Wednesday.

October 03, 2017 10:55 ET (14:55 GMT)