Utilities Flat Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators were more or less flat as a move out of dividend-oriented utilities and into companies that benefit from higher interest rates continued. For years, utilities, which benefit from interest-rate cuts, outperformed financial stocks, which do better when interest rates are rising. In recent weeks, financial stocks have surged and utilities lagged as traders anticipate a series of interest-rate increases beginning in December.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 02, 2017 16:51 ET (20:51 GMT)