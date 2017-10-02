On Our Radar

Utilities Flat Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators were more or less flat as a move out of dividend-oriented utilities and into companies that benefit from higher interest rates continued. For years, utilities, which benefit from interest-rate cuts, outperformed financial stocks, which do better when interest rates are rising. In recent weeks, financial stocks have surged and utilities lagged as traders anticipate a series of interest-rate increases beginning in December.

