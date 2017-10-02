USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Oct 2

For the week ended Oct 1, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
10/01 09/24 2016 Avg 10/01 09/24 2016 Avg
Ark 13 7 6 5 1 (NA) 1 1
Cali 7 6 7 5 0 (NA) 0 0
Colo 57 39 71 69 29 13 37 33
Idah 65 38 48 49 13 2 28 16
Ill 9 0 5 10 0 (NA) 0 2
Ind 11 4 11 13 0 (NA) 3 3
Kans 21 14 37 39 9 3 11 14
Mich 25 9 27 27 3 (NA) 8 5
Mo 10 4 8 9 3 (NA) 3 2
Mont 53 23 67 70 2 (NA) 28 20
Nebr 70 47 83 76 42 15 57 40
NC 3 2 0 2 0 (NA) 0 0
Ohio 18 3 9 17 0 (NA) 1 3
Okla 30 16 40 43 2 (NA) 14 14
Ore 36 21 28 26 9 0 7 5
SD 65 50 54 65 21 6 17 18
Texas 40 33 34 40 15 4 17 15
Wash 63 53 73 69 42 19 50 48
18-state
Avg 36 24 41 43 12 (NA) 18 16
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 02, 2017 16:22 ET (20:22 GMT)