USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Oct 2

LR_GR410

Continue Reading Below

Little Rock, AR Mon Oct 02, 2017 USDA Market News Service

National Weekly Rice Summary

(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)

Domestic Trend

In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices mostly steady, instances

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

.50 higher in Arkansas. Parboiled prices mostly steady, instances .50 higher in

Arkansas. Second heads and Brewers mostly steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran

mostly steady, instances 10.00-20.00 higher in Louisiana; Millfeed and rice hulls not

well tested previously so market trend not established.

In California, medium grain milled rice prices 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Japan MA rice

tenders included 3 cargoes 13,000 ton each were issued to California. Second heads

and Brewers market 2.00 to 4.00 higher mostly due to very limited available supplies

going into new crop harvest. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices 10.00 higher; Rice

hull market mostly non-existent as trade avenues were lost due to less

expensive/easier obtainable substitutes. Rice Mills are having to pay to dispose of

rice hulls.

CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 2nd, Nov 17 closed .025 higher at 12.02; Jan

18 closed .025 higher at 12.30. US dollar index on Monday settled at 93.63.

Arkansas Texas Louisiana California

MILLED RICE

Long white 23.50-24.50 23.00-24.00 24.50 -----

Long brown 25.50 26.00 NA -----

Medium white 25.00 ----- 24.50 30.00-36.00

Medium brown NA ----- NA 32.00-36.00

Short white ----- ----- ----- NA

Parboiled 25.50-27.50 28.00 ----- -----

Second heads 15.00-18.00 14.00 12.00-12.25 15.00-19.00

Brewers 15.00 12.00-12.25 9.50 14.00-16.00

Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per

cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except

California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and

brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.

Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).

Rice fat bran 95.00-105.00 100.00-120.00 110.00-130.00 120.00-140.00

Rice millfeed 35.00-42.00 35.00-40.00 40.00 -----

Rice hulls 4.00-6.00 5.00 5.00 0.00

*NA = not available

Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR

James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2017 17:07 ET (21:07 GMT)