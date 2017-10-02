USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Oct 2

LR_GR410
Continue Reading Below
Little Rock, AR Mon Oct 02, 2017 USDA Market News Service
National Weekly Rice Summary
(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)
Domestic Trend
In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices mostly steady, instances
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
.50 higher in Arkansas. Parboiled prices mostly steady, instances .50 higher in
Arkansas. Second heads and Brewers mostly steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran
mostly steady, instances 10.00-20.00 higher in Louisiana; Millfeed and rice hulls not
well tested previously so market trend not established.
In California, medium grain milled rice prices 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Japan MA rice
tenders included 3 cargoes 13,000 ton each were issued to California. Second heads
and Brewers market 2.00 to 4.00 higher mostly due to very limited available supplies
going into new crop harvest. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices 10.00 higher; Rice
hull market mostly non-existent as trade avenues were lost due to less
expensive/easier obtainable substitutes. Rice Mills are having to pay to dispose of
rice hulls.
CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 2nd, Nov 17 closed .025 higher at 12.02; Jan
18 closed .025 higher at 12.30. US dollar index on Monday settled at 93.63.
Arkansas Texas Louisiana California
MILLED RICE
Long white 23.50-24.50 23.00-24.00 24.50 -----
Long brown 25.50 26.00 NA -----
Medium white 25.00 ----- 24.50 30.00-36.00
Medium brown NA ----- NA 32.00-36.00
Short white ----- ----- ----- NA
Parboiled 25.50-27.50 28.00 ----- -----
Second heads 15.00-18.00 14.00 12.00-12.25 15.00-19.00
Brewers 15.00 12.00-12.25 9.50 14.00-16.00
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and
brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).
Rice fat bran 95.00-105.00 100.00-120.00 110.00-130.00 120.00-140.00
Rice millfeed 35.00-42.00 35.00-40.00 40.00 -----
Rice hulls 4.00-6.00 5.00 5.00 0.00
*NA = not available
Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR
James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 02, 2017 17:07 ET (21:07 GMT)