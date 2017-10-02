Singapore PMI Readings at Highest in More Than Six Years

Singapore's manufacturing activity likely accelerated in September, with the purchasing managers index rising to its highest in more than six years.

The overall manufacturing PMI rose to 52.0 last month from 51.8 in August, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management said Monday.

That marked 13 consecutive months of a PMI reading above 50, which indicates an expansion. The month's reading is also the highest since April 2011.

The institute said almost all indicators improved in September and the latest readings "continued to indicate sustained growth for the manufacturing economy since August last year."

The PMI for electronics rose to 53.6 in September from 53.2 in August, the data showed.

