Sanofi SA (SAN.FR) said Monday that it has appointed Stefan Oelrich to its executive committee as executive vice president, diabetes and cardiovascular.

Continue Reading Below

Since July, Mr. Oelrich has been acting head of diabetes and cardiovascular for the company's North American business, after serving as head of Sanofi's global diabetes franchise.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2017 08:47 ET (12:47 GMT)