Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc Will Buy A Stake In Saxo Bank

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 October 2017 at 9:59

am

Sampo plc will buy a stake in Saxo Bank

Sampo plc will buy 19.9 per cent of shares in Saxo Bank Group for EUR

265 million. Saxo Bank Group is a leading multi-asset trading and

investment specialist headquartered in Denmark, offering a complete set

of services relating to trading and investment technologies.

Geely Financials Denmark A/S, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding

Group Co., Ltd, will increase its stake and become majority shareholder

with a total of 51.5 percent. Co-founder and CEO of Saxo Group Kim

Fournais' stake of 25.71 per cent remains unchanged.

The transactions are pending regulatory approvals and are expected to be

finalised during the next six months.

