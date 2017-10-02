Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc Will Buy A Stake In Saxo Bank

TIDMSAMPO
Continue Reading Below
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 October 2017 at 9:59
am
Sampo plc will buy a stake in Saxo Bank
Sampo plc will buy 19.9 per cent of shares in Saxo Bank Group for EUR
265 million. Saxo Bank Group is a leading multi-asset trading and
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
investment specialist headquartered in Denmark, offering a complete set
of services relating to trading and investment technologies.
Geely Financials Denmark A/S, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding
Group Co., Ltd, will increase its stake and become majority shareholder
with a total of 51.5 percent. Co-founder and CEO of Saxo Group Kim
Fournais' stake of 25.71 per cent remains unchanged.
The transactions are pending regulatory approvals and are expected to be
finalised during the next six months.
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire
http://www.sampo.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 02, 2017 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)