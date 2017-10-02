Stocks Keep Climbing; Spain Tensions Pressure Euro

Stocks mostly started the month higher even as escalating tensions around Catalonia dented the euro and Spanish assets. Futures pointed to a 0.2% rise for the S&P 500.

Oil Edges Down on Production Surge

Oil prices pulled back, weighed down by a strong dollar and data pointing to rising global production.

As Japan's Stocks Rally, Is the Recovery Finally Here?

The world's third-largest economy is riding its longest expansion streak in more than a decade and there is room to grow, so why don't more investors dive in?

WSJ's Daily Shot: Rental Costs Have Kept Inflation From Collapsing

Global Economy Week Ahead: Eurozone and U.S. Unemployment, India Rate Decision

This week's economic calendar features two unemployment readings that will be closely watched as central bankers in Europe and the U.S. aim to raise interest rates and shrink balance sheets even as they puzzle over weak inflation readings.

China Throws Its Sinking Private Sector a Life Vest

Private capital in China is reeling from a one-two punch of forced factory closures and higher borrowing costs. This weekend's move by China's central bank to boost small enterprise lending-the first real monetary easing since 2016-won't do much to improve the dark mood among Chinese entrepreneurs.

China's Central Bank Announces Targeted Easing to Boost Small-Business Loans

China's central bank announced it will free up funds for banks that boost lending to small businesses, in a targeted measure to balance support for the economy without aggravating already high corporate debt.

Japan's Business Confidence Surges Ahead of Election

Business confidence is riding a 10-year high in Japan as the economy enjoys its longest stretch of growth in more than a decade, a central bank survey showed.

Trump Aides Defend GOP Tax Plan

Administration officials pushed back against criticism that the emerging Republican tax plan would provide its biggest benefits to the wealthy.

Buyout Firms Drive European Deal Spree

Buyout firms showcased their deal-making prowess in the third quarter in Europe, a potential sign of bigger acquisitions to come from the cash-rich group.

