Equifax's Ex-CEO Says Hack Marred by Missed Warnings, Communication Lapses

A widespread breakdown in security safeguards at Equifax allowed hackers to gain access to some 143 million Americans' personal information, according to prepared testimony former CEO Richard Smith plans to deliver Tuesday.

Wells Fargo CEO to Apologize for Scandal at Hearing

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Timothy Sloan is expected to apologize for the bank's phony-account scandal Tuesday and tell Senate lawmakers that his firm has rehired about 1,800 employees who left over shortcomings with its sales practices.

Goldman Sachs Weighs Trading Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is weighing a new trading operation dedicated to bitcoin and other digital currencies, the first blue-chip Wall Street firm preparing to deal directly in this burgeoning yet controversial market.

Hurricanes, Earthquakes Rack Up Huge Bill for Insurers

After a string of natural disasters, reinsurers and commercial insurers could charge customers more next time their policies come up for renewal.

International Paper to Transfer $1.3 Billion Pension Liability to Prudential

International Paper will reduce its pension liability by $1.3 billion through a pension-risk transfer, a maneuver used by companies with pension plans to limit their risk by transferring responsibility to an insurance company.

SEC Says Hackers Accessed Two People's Personal Information

Hackers who broke into a U.S. regulatory database that stores market-moving corporate information also accessed personal details about two people, including their names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers.

Money.net Agrees to Purchase Scout Finance

Money.net agreed to buy fellow startup Scout Finance as part of a plan to upgrade the mobile version of its market-data services.

J.P. Morgan's Record High Crowns Bank-Stock Rebound

After dropping about 5% between early August and early September, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. bounced back by nearly 8%.

Buyout Firms Drive European Deal Spree

Buyout firms showcased their deal-making prowess in the third quarter in Europe, a potential sign of bigger acquisitions to come from the cash-rich group.

Mystery Bidder is Lobbying Against Chicago Stock Exchange Deal

If political opposition sinks the efforts of a Chinese-led group to buy the Chicago Stock Exchange, one suitor who has stirred up some of the controversy is looking to swoop in.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)