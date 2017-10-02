Oil Falls on Production Surge

Oil prices pulled back, weighed down by a strong dollar and data pointing to rising global production.

Oil Prices Bounce Back in Third Quarter

Oil investors got a reprieve from falling oil prices in the third quarter, thanks to unexpectedly strong demand for crude and signs of ebbing U.S. production.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Six in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by six in the past week to 750, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. The gas-rig count fell by one.

Energy Department Urges Pricing Shift Favorable to Coal, Nuclear

The Trump administration is urging independent energy regulators to change how electricity is priced, proposing new rules that would bolster revenue for coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

U.S. Offers Vogtle Nuclear Plant $3.7 Billion in Loan Guarantees

The Trump administration offered an additional $3.7 billion in loan guarantees to a troubled nuclear power plant project in Georgia that is billions over budget and years behind schedule, raising the total federal loan guarantees to $12 billion.

Former PetroVietnam Chief Sentenced to Death for Graft

Nguyen Xuan Son was sentenced to death for embezzlement and abuse of power, with one judge warning that corruption by Communist Party members and civil servants threatened the regime's survival.

As Diesel Goes From 'Darling to Devil,' European Refiners Try Not to Drown in It

Europe's big oil refiners are searching for other uses for roughly $10 billion of investments in diesel as they anticipate falling demand for what was once drivers' favorite fuel.

Chevron Names Wirth CEO

Chevron named Michael Wirth, an engineer and longtime operator of a vast network of refining and pipeline assets, as its next chief executive.

Toyota Motor Sets Up New Electric Car Venture with Mazda, Denso

Toyota Motor Corp. is setting up a venture with Mazda Motor Corp. and automotive supplier Denso Corp. to develop electric vehicles technology, part of a new strategic shift by the car maker into fully electrified engine-powered cars and trucks.

The Market's Helping Hand for Oil Prices

A recent shift in the financial market for oil provides insights into the physical market, and could boost oil prices beyond normal impact of supply and demand.

