Equifax's Ex-CEO Says Hack Marred by Missed Warnings, Communication Lapses

A widespread breakdown in security safeguards at Equifax allowed hackers to gain access to some 143 million Americans' personal information, according to prepared testimony former CEO Richard Smith plans to deliver Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs Weighs Trading Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is weighing a new trading operation dedicated to bitcoin and other digital currencies, the first blue-chip Wall Street firm preparing to deal directly in this burgeoning yet controversial market.

Facebook, Amid Furor Over Russia-Backed Ads, Plans to Add Reviewers

Facebook, on the defensive as it hands over data on Russian-backed ads on its platform, said it plans to add 1,000 new workers to review ads even though it will count mostly on users to flag questionable ads.

Uber Investors Clash With Board Over Voting Power

Uber Technologies Inc.'s board is bracing for a contentious battle over voting control after two investors threatened legal action ahead of a planned vote Tuesday that could upend the board and diminish the power of some of the company's earliest shareholders.

GM Plans Additional Electric Vehicles for U.S.

General Motors plans to introduce two more electric vehicles in the U.S. within 18 months and 20 globally within six years.

Wells Fargo CEO to Apologize for Scandal at Hearing

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Timothy Sloan is expected to apologize for the bank's phony-account scandal Tuesday and tell Senate lawmakers that his firm has rehired about 1,800 employees who left over shortcomings with its sales practices.

Uber Shake-Up Continues as Head of Northern Europe Quits

Uber's manager for Northern Europe, whose responsibilities included the U.K., is quitting, as the ride-hailing firm's travails continue after London regulators decided to strip it of its operating license.

Shire Alleges Allergan Blocked Drug From Medicare Contracts

Shire filed an antitrust suit against Allergan, alleging Allergan's contracts with Medicare Part D drug plans for its Restasis eye drops effectively blocked access to Shire's rival drug.

Forest City to Exit Shopping-Center Business in Latest Deals

Real-estate developer Forest City Realty Trust is working to quit the mall business, reaching a deal to sell its stake in 10 regional malls to Australian investment manager QIC.

Canadian Grocer Metro to Buy Jean Coutu for $3.6 Billion

Canadian grocery giant Metro plans to buy drug store chain Jean Coutu for $3.6 billion, creating a network of grocery stores and pharmacies with 1,300 locations.

October 02, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)