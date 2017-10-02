Canadian Grocer Metro to Buy Jean Coutu for $3.6 Billion

Canadian grocery giant Metro plans to buy drug store chain Jean Coutu for $3.6 billion, creating a network of grocery stores and pharmacies with 1,300 locations.

Google Plans to Help News Publishers Increase Subscriptions

Google is rolling out a package of policies and services to help news publishers increase subscriptions, a move likely to warm its icy relationship with some of the biggest critics of its power over the internet.

International Paper to Transfer $1.3 Billion Pension Liability to Prudential

International Paper will reduce its pension liability by $1.3 billion through a pension-risk transfer, a maneuver used by companies with old-school pension plans to limit their risk by transferring responsibility to an insurance company.

Appvion Files for Bankruptcy Amid Turnaround Talks

Specialty paper-maker Appvion filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday, looking for a way out from under an unsustainable debt load.

Why Apple Rival Samsung Also Wins If iPhone X Is a Hit

The two companies are fierce competitors in the smartphone market, but Samsung stands to make billions of dollars supplying screens and memory chips for Apple's new iPhone.

Twitter, Built on Anonymity, Finds It to Be a Liability

As Congress and others scrutinize Russia's alleged use of social media to influence the U.S. presidential election, one focal point is the prevalence on Twitter of bots, or automated accounts, that can be used to disseminate manipulative information.

Hurricanes, Earthquakes Rack Up Huge Bill for Insurers

After a string of natural disasters, reinsurers and commercial insurers could charge customers more next time their policies come up for renewal.

Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison Takes Aim at Amazon, Again

Mr. Ellison took aim at the online retail giant, touting Oracle's newest database technology that he claimed his rival can't match.

At the Center of the Equifax Mess: Its Top Lawyer

The board of directors at Equifax is reviewing the actions of Chief Legal Officer John J. Kelley in connection with executives' sales of stock after the company discovered its data breach.

Facebook Is Still In Denial About Its Biggest Problem

Facebook, which went mainstream as a friendly place to swap baby pictures and cat videos, has yet to fully come to terms with what Russian-paid election ads may have done to its brand and reputation.

