ISM Manufacturing Index Rises to 60.8 in September

U.S. factory-sector activity expanded for the 13th consecutive month in September, to its highest reading since May 2004.

The Institute for Supply Management said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity climbed to 60.8 last month from 58.8 in August. A reading above 50 indicates sector expansion as measured by factors such as sales, output and hiring.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 58.0.

October 02, 2017 10:28 ET (14:28 GMT)