GM Plans Two Additional Electric Vehicles for U.S. Market

General Motors Co. plans to introduce two more electric vehicles in the U.S. within 18 months and 20 globally within six years, the latest auto maker to forge ahead on EV technology despite uncertain consumer demand.

GM said it would use the underpinnings of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, introduced in the U.S. late last year, to offer two more EVs in its home market, declining to discuss details of the new models. The company also said it has developed a next-generation battery system that will allow for greater flexibility in EV sizes and body styles in coming years.

Auto makers are ramping up electrification plans amid mounting pressure from regulators across the globe to begin phasing out fossil-fuel-based vehicles. China, France and other countries have floated outright bans on gas or diesel cars in coming decades.

Mark Reuss, GM's product-development chief, said the auto maker will continue to offer a range of alternatives for consumers, including hybrid systems and gas and diesel engines during what it expected to be a long transition to a predominantly electric future.

"General Motors believes the future is all-electric," Mr. Reuss told reporters Monday at GM's design center in suburban Detroit.

October 02, 2017 12:41 ET (16:41 GMT)