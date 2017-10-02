On Our Radar

France Passenger Car Sales Grow 1.1% in September

By Max Bernhard Features Dow Jones Newswires

New car sales in France rose in September, with Peugeot SA (UG.FR) seeing the biggest increase, according to data published on Sunday.

New car registrations, a reflection of sales, rose 1.1% in September to 170,652 vehicles in the eurozone's second biggest market, said the French car manufacturing association, CCFA.

The association said Peugeot posted the biggest increase with sales up 16% after the integration of German car maker, Opel. French competitor Renault SA (RNO.FR) increased slightly by 0.6%.

Among the non-French manufacturers, new car sales grew 11.9% and 8.9% for Daimler AG (DAI.XE) and Fiat Chrysler NV (FCA.MI) respectively. Sales slumped 4.9% for Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) and 3.5% for BMW AG (BMW.XE).

In the first nine months of 2017, new car registrations in France rose 3.9% to 1.6 million vehicles, compared with 1.5 million in the same period a year earlier, according to CCFA.

