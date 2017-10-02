France Passenger Car Sales Grow 1.1% in September

New car sales in France rose in September, with Peugeot SA (UG.FR) seeing the biggest increase, according to data published on Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

New car registrations, a reflection of sales, rose 1.1% in September to 170,652 vehicles in the eurozone's second biggest market, said the French car manufacturing association, CCFA.

The association said Peugeot posted the biggest increase with sales up 16% after the integration of German car maker, Opel. French competitor Renault SA (RNO.FR) increased slightly by 0.6%.

Among the non-French manufacturers, new car sales grew 11.9% and 8.9% for Daimler AG (DAI.XE) and Fiat Chrysler NV (FCA.MI) respectively. Sales slumped 4.9% for Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) and 3.5% for BMW AG (BMW.XE).

In the first nine months of 2017, new car registrations in France rose 3.9% to 1.6 million vehicles, compared with 1.5 million in the same period a year earlier, according to CCFA.

Write to Max Bernhard at Max.Bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2017 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)