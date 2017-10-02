Energy Down With Oil Futures -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers ticked down as oil futures gave back some of their recent gains. A recent Reuters poll showed output among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose by 50,000 barrels a day in September as the cartel's overall compliance with its supply-cut deal fell to 86%. Retail gasoline prices that rose after Hurricane Harvey forced the closures of Gulf Coast refiners remain elevated, weeks after those refineries came back online, with the average price of gasoline nationwide at around $2.53 a gallon, not far from September peaks of $2.67, according to data collector GasBuddy, as reported earlier.
October 02, 2017 16:21 ET (20:21 GMT)