Decline in Payroll Growth Expected Following Hurricanes -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday N/A Auto Sales Sep 17.2M (20) 16.1M
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Sep +150K (10) +237K
0945 Markit Services PMI Sep 55.1 (3) 55.1*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Sep 55.2 (24) 55.3
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 30 270K (16) 272K
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Aug $42.7B (21) $43.7B
1000 Factory Orders Aug +1.0% (19) -3.3%
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Sep +80K (24) +156K
0830 Unemployment Rate Sep 4.4% (24) 4.4%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Sep +0.3% (17) +0.1%
1000 Wholesale Inventories Aug +1.0% (11) +0.6%
1500 Consumer Credit Aug +$15.0B (7) +$18.5B
*Sep Flash Reading
**All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
October 02, 2017 14:07 ET (18:07 GMT)