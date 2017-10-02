Consumer Cos Up Slightly, but Casino Shares Weak -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose slightly amid trepidation about the outlook for consumer sentiment. In one of the worst mass shootings in American history, at least 58 people died and more than 200 wounded after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Shares of MGM Resorts, which owned the property where the shooting occurred, and some other casino chains fell. Canadian grocery chain Metro plans to buy drug store Jean Coutu for $3.6 billion, creating a network of grocery stores and pharmacies with 1,300 locations. Europe's competitive airline market claimed another victim as Britain's Monarch Airlines declared bankruptcy, grounding its flights and leaving more than 100,000 passengers stranded overseas.
