Global Economy Week Ahead: Eurozone and U.S. Unemployment, India Rate Decision

Continue Reading Below

This week's economic calendar features two unemployment readings that will be closely watched as central bankers in Europe and the U.S. aim to raise interest rates and shrink balance sheets even as they puzzle over weak inflation readings.

Japan's Business Confidence at 10-Year High Ahead of Election

Business confidence among Japan's large manufacturers improved to a 10-year high in the July-September quarter as the economy enjoys its best run in more than a decade, a central bank survey showed Monday.

Trump Aides Defend GOP Tax Plan

Administration officials pushed back Sunday against criticism that the emerging Republican tax plan would provide its biggest benefits to the wealthy.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

South Korean Exports Jump in September

South Korean exports surged year-over-year in September on strong demand overseas as well as a data distortion caused by the holidays, marking a 11th-straight month of growth as the global economy keeps improving.

China's Manufacturing Activity Picks Up

BEIJING-Activity in China's manufacturing sector increased robustly in September, with big factories ramping up faster than smaller ones, allaying concerns the economy might slow ahead of a pivotal Communist Party meeting.

China's Central Bank Announces Targeted Easing to Boost Small-Business Loans

China's central bank announced it will free up funds for banks that boost lending to small businesses, in a targeted measure to balance support for the economy without aggravating already high corporate debt.

Buyout Firms Drive European Deal Spree

Buyout firms showcased their deal-making prowess in the third quarter in Europe, a potential sign of bigger acquisitions to come from the cash-rich group.

The Link Between Economic Growth and Tax Cuts Is Tenuous

The Trump administration and Republicans say their plan for tax overhaul will spur economic growth. But history suggests that outcome isn't assured.

Hedge Funds: Not Dead Yet

Hedge funds, written off less than a year ago as overpriced and underperforming, this year are unexpectedly making money and taking in new cash.

Inflation Hopes Spur Bond Yield Gain

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury posted its first quarterly gain of the year, buoyed by hopes of an increase in inflation.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)