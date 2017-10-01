Global Logistic Properties to Buy Facilities in Europe

Global Logistic Properties Monday announced plans to acquire a portfolio of assets in four European countries totaling 32 million square feet.

NYC Restaurateur Danny Meyer Raises Private-Equity Funds

Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer has gone into the private-equity business, raising $220 million in a fund that is investing in companies that share his employee-centric focus.

Cher Sues Billionaire Entrepreneur Over Stock Sale

Pop star Cher alleges she was duped into selling her shares in a small biotechnology company to billionaire entrepreneur Patrick Soon-Shiong "at a fraction" of their real value.

Why Food CEOs Are Rushing for the Exits

Packaged food companies are in trouble, squeezed by changing consumer preferences, more aggressive supermarkets and stagnant prices. More mergers may be on the way.

At the Center of the Equifax Mess: Its Top Lawyer

The board of directors at Equifax is reviewing the actions of Chief Legal Officer John J. Kelley in connection with executives' sales of stock after the company discovered its data security had been breached.

F1 Loses Out to Motorcycle Grand Prix in Malaysia

The checkered flag fell on Formula One in Malaysia on Sunday, with the Southeast Asian nation hosting its final race before it turns instead to the increasingly popular motorcycle grand prix series that its government perceives as a better value for money.

Mystery Bidder is Lobbying Against Chicago Stock Exchange Deal

If political opposition sinks the efforts of a Chinese-led group to buy the Chicago Stock Exchange, one suitor who has stirred up some of the controversy is looking to swoop in.

New Ford Chief Is Ready to Start Tinkering

Jim Hackett, Ford's new CEO, spent the summer touring the auto maker's global operations, brainstorming with executives on new business concepts a visiting an electric car maker in Silicon Valley. Now, he is ready to start tinkering under the hood.

Fed Fines HSBC $175 Million for Foreign Exchange Trading Practices

The Fed said a former HSBC executive currently on trial misused confidential information while carrying out foreign exchange trades for a client, as it fined the bank $175 million for more broadly failing to supervise its foreign-exchange trading business.

Uber CEO to Meet With London Transport Regulator About Operating License

Uber Technologies Inc.'s new chief executive plans to meet with London's top transport regulator to plead for a reversal of last week's decision to strip the ride-hailing company of its operating license.

October 01, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)