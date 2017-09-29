USDA Grain Stocks: U.S. Verbatim Text For Sep 2017

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- Verbatim Text from USDA U.S. Grains Stocks for
Continue Reading Below
month ended September 1, 2017:
Corn Stocks Up 32 Percent from September 2016
Soybean Stocks Up 53 Percent
All Wheat Stocks Down 11 Percent
Old crop corn stocks in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
2.29 billion bushels, up 32 percent from September 1, 2016. Of the total
stocks, 787 million bushels are stored on farms, up 25 percent from a year
earlier. Off-farm stocks, at 1.51 billion bushels, are up 36 percent from a
year ago. The June - August 2017 indicated disappearance is 2.93 billion
bushels, compared with 2.97 billion bushels during the same period last year.
Old crop soybeans stored in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled
301 million bushels, up 53 percent from September 1, 2016. Soybean stocks
stored on farms totaled 87.9 million bushels, up 112 percent from a year ago.
Off-farm stocks, at 213 million bushels, are up 38 percent from last
September. Indicated disappearance for June - August 2017 totaled 665 million
bushels, down 2 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Based on an analysis of end-of-marketing year stock estimates, disappearance
data for exports and crushings, and farm program administrative data, the
2016 soybean production is revised down 10.6 million bushels from the
previous estimate. Planted area is unchanged at 83.4 million acres, and
harvested area is revised down 40,000 acres to 82.7 million acres. The 2016
yield, at 52.0 bushels per acre, is down 0.1 bushel from the previous
estimate. A table with 2016 acreage, yield, and production estimates by
States is included on page 17 of this report.
All wheat stored in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled 2.25 billion
bushels, down 11 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks are estimated at
489 million bushels, down 33 percent from last September. Off-farm stocks, at
1.76 billion bushels, are down 3 percent from a year ago. The
June - August 2017 indicated disappearance is 668 million bushels, down
10 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Durum wheat stocks in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled 63.9 million
bushels, down 30 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 31.1 million
bushels, are down 53 percent from September 1, 2016. Off-farm stocks totaled
32.8 million bushels, up 24 percent from a year ago. The June - August 2017
indicated disappearance of 27.3 million bushels is down 31 percent from the
same period a year earlier.
Barley stocks in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled 180 million
bushels, down 22 percent from September 1, 2016. On-farm stocks are estimated
at 89.4 million bushels, 32 percent below a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at
90.2 million bushels, are 10 percent below September 2016. The
June - August 2017 indicated disappearance is 68.7 million bushels, 4 percent
below the same period a year earlier.
Oats stored in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled 71.8 million
bushels, 9 percent below the stocks on September 1, 2016. Of the total stocks
on hand, 33.7 million bushels are stored on farms, 10 percent lower than a
year ago. Off-farm stocks totaled 38.1 million bushels, 7 percent below the
previous year. Indicated disappearance during June - August 2017 totaled
27.9 million bushels, compared with 43.0 million bushels during the same
period a year ago.
Old crop grain sorghum stored in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled
33.5 million bushels, down 8 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at
4.28 million bushels, are up 14 percent from last year. Off-farm stocks, at
29.3 million bushels, are down 11 percent from September 1, 2016. The
June - August 2017 indicated disappearance from all positions is 51.2 million
bushels, down 5 percent from the same period a year ago.
Old crop sunflower stocks in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled
649 million pounds, up 57 percent from a year ago. All stocks stored on farms
totaled 134 million pounds and off-farm stocks totaled 515 million pounds.
Stocks of oil type sunflower seed are 495 million pounds; of this total,
115 million pounds are on-farm stocks and 379 million pounds are off-farm
stocks. Non-oil sunflower stocks totaled 154 million pounds, with
18.9 million pounds stored on the farm and 135 million pounds stored off the
farm.
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 29, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)