USDA Grain Stocks: U.S. Verbatim Text For Sep 2017

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- Verbatim Text from USDA U.S. Grains Stocks for

month ended September 1, 2017:

Corn Stocks Up 32 Percent from September 2016

Soybean Stocks Up 53 Percent

All Wheat Stocks Down 11 Percent

Old crop corn stocks in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled

2.29 billion bushels, up 32 percent from September 1, 2016. Of the total

stocks, 787 million bushels are stored on farms, up 25 percent from a year

earlier. Off-farm stocks, at 1.51 billion bushels, are up 36 percent from a

year ago. The June - August 2017 indicated disappearance is 2.93 billion

bushels, compared with 2.97 billion bushels during the same period last year.

Old crop soybeans stored in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled

301 million bushels, up 53 percent from September 1, 2016. Soybean stocks

stored on farms totaled 87.9 million bushels, up 112 percent from a year ago.

Off-farm stocks, at 213 million bushels, are up 38 percent from last

September. Indicated disappearance for June - August 2017 totaled 665 million

bushels, down 2 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Based on an analysis of end-of-marketing year stock estimates, disappearance

data for exports and crushings, and farm program administrative data, the

2016 soybean production is revised down 10.6 million bushels from the

previous estimate. Planted area is unchanged at 83.4 million acres, and

harvested area is revised down 40,000 acres to 82.7 million acres. The 2016

yield, at 52.0 bushels per acre, is down 0.1 bushel from the previous

estimate. A table with 2016 acreage, yield, and production estimates by

States is included on page 17 of this report.

All wheat stored in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled 2.25 billion

bushels, down 11 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks are estimated at

489 million bushels, down 33 percent from last September. Off-farm stocks, at

1.76 billion bushels, are down 3 percent from a year ago. The

June - August 2017 indicated disappearance is 668 million bushels, down

10 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Durum wheat stocks in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled 63.9 million

bushels, down 30 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 31.1 million

bushels, are down 53 percent from September 1, 2016. Off-farm stocks totaled

32.8 million bushels, up 24 percent from a year ago. The June - August 2017

indicated disappearance of 27.3 million bushels is down 31 percent from the

same period a year earlier.

Barley stocks in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled 180 million

bushels, down 22 percent from September 1, 2016. On-farm stocks are estimated

at 89.4 million bushels, 32 percent below a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at

90.2 million bushels, are 10 percent below September 2016. The

June - August 2017 indicated disappearance is 68.7 million bushels, 4 percent

below the same period a year earlier.

Oats stored in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled 71.8 million

bushels, 9 percent below the stocks on September 1, 2016. Of the total stocks

on hand, 33.7 million bushels are stored on farms, 10 percent lower than a

year ago. Off-farm stocks totaled 38.1 million bushels, 7 percent below the

previous year. Indicated disappearance during June - August 2017 totaled

27.9 million bushels, compared with 43.0 million bushels during the same

period a year ago.

Old crop grain sorghum stored in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled

33.5 million bushels, down 8 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at

4.28 million bushels, are up 14 percent from last year. Off-farm stocks, at

29.3 million bushels, are down 11 percent from September 1, 2016. The

June - August 2017 indicated disappearance from all positions is 51.2 million

bushels, down 5 percent from the same period a year ago.

Old crop sunflower stocks in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled

649 million pounds, up 57 percent from a year ago. All stocks stored on farms

totaled 134 million pounds and off-farm stocks totaled 515 million pounds.

Stocks of oil type sunflower seed are 495 million pounds; of this total,

115 million pounds are on-farm stocks and 379 million pounds are off-farm

stocks. Non-oil sunflower stocks totaled 154 million pounds, with

18.9 million pounds stored on the farm and 135 million pounds stored off the

farm.

