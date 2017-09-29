On Our Radar

USDA Grain Stocks: U.S. Summary Total-Sep 29

Grain Stocks: By Position, Month, United States, 2016-2017

(Domestic Units)

=============================================================================

2016 2017

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Date On Off Total All On Off Total All

Farms Farms 1/ Positions Farms Farms 1/ Positions

=============================================================================

1,000 Bushels

Corn

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Mar 1 4,335,000 3,487,233 7,822,233 4,908,000 3,712,895 8,620,895

Jun 1 2,471,400 2,239,679 4,711,079 2,841,400 2,388,052 5,229,452

Sep 1 627,400 1,109,658 1,737,058 787,000 1,507,966 2,294,966

Dec 1 7,611,000 4,774,776 12,385,776

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Sorghum

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Mar 1 25,000 176,584 201,584 21,250 159,280 180,530

Jun 1 9,700 80,654 90,354 8,620 76,088 84,708

Sep 1 3,755 32,877 36,632 4,280 29,259 33,539

Dec 1 43,000 265,149 308,149

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Oats

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Mar 1 26,800 48,429 75,229 22,320 40,827 63,147

Jun 1 18,350 38,452 56,802 13,540 36,793 50,333

Sep 1 37,400 41,190 78,590 33,700 38,105 71,805

Dec 1 30,430 45,003 75,433

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Barley

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Mar 1 57,910 79,832 137,742 56,490 88,213 144,703

Jun 1 27,740 74,370 102,110 27,050 79,315 106,365

Sep 1 130,600 99,737 230,337 89,400 90,191 179,591

Dec 1 99,100 93,408 192,508

---------------------------------------------------------------------

All Wheat

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Mar 1 319,800 1,051,862 1,371,662 349,500 1,307,265 1,656,765

Jun 1 197,210 778,393 975,603 191,755 988,915 1,180,670

Sep 1 728,200 1,816,830 2,545,030 488,800 1,764,399 2,253,199

Dec 1 571,280 1,506,042 2,077,322

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Durum Wheat 2/

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Mar 1 17,700 24,785 42,485 32,400 20,550 52,950

Jun 1 12,190 15,609 27,799 18,350 17,953 36,303

Sep 1 65,500 26,386 91,886 31,100 32,774 63,874

Dec 1 49,200 23,696 72,896

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Soybeans

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Mar 1 727,500 803,406 1,530,906 668,500 1,070,187 1,738,687

Jun 1 281,300 590,481 871,781 332,500 633,420 965,920

Sep 1 41,560 155,169 196,729 87,900 213,429 301,329

Dec 1 1,335,000 1,563,379 2,898,379

=============================================================================

1/ Includes stocks at mills, elevators, warehouses, terminals, and processors.

2/ Included in All wheat.

