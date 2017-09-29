USDA Grain Stocks: U.S. Summary Total-Sep 29

Grain Stocks: By Position, Month, United States, 2016-2017
Continue Reading Below
(Domestic Units)
=============================================================================
2016 2017
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Date On Off Total All On Off Total All
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Farms Farms 1/ Positions Farms Farms 1/ Positions
=============================================================================
1,000 Bushels
Corn
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 1 4,335,000 3,487,233 7,822,233 4,908,000 3,712,895 8,620,895
Jun 1 2,471,400 2,239,679 4,711,079 2,841,400 2,388,052 5,229,452
Sep 1 627,400 1,109,658 1,737,058 787,000 1,507,966 2,294,966
Dec 1 7,611,000 4,774,776 12,385,776
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Sorghum
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 1 25,000 176,584 201,584 21,250 159,280 180,530
Jun 1 9,700 80,654 90,354 8,620 76,088 84,708
Sep 1 3,755 32,877 36,632 4,280 29,259 33,539
Dec 1 43,000 265,149 308,149
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Oats
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 1 26,800 48,429 75,229 22,320 40,827 63,147
Jun 1 18,350 38,452 56,802 13,540 36,793 50,333
Sep 1 37,400 41,190 78,590 33,700 38,105 71,805
Dec 1 30,430 45,003 75,433
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Barley
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 1 57,910 79,832 137,742 56,490 88,213 144,703
Jun 1 27,740 74,370 102,110 27,050 79,315 106,365
Sep 1 130,600 99,737 230,337 89,400 90,191 179,591
Dec 1 99,100 93,408 192,508
---------------------------------------------------------------------
All Wheat
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 1 319,800 1,051,862 1,371,662 349,500 1,307,265 1,656,765
Jun 1 197,210 778,393 975,603 191,755 988,915 1,180,670
Sep 1 728,200 1,816,830 2,545,030 488,800 1,764,399 2,253,199
Dec 1 571,280 1,506,042 2,077,322
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Durum Wheat 2/
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 1 17,700 24,785 42,485 32,400 20,550 52,950
Jun 1 12,190 15,609 27,799 18,350 17,953 36,303
Sep 1 65,500 26,386 91,886 31,100 32,774 63,874
Dec 1 49,200 23,696 72,896
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Soybeans
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Mar 1 727,500 803,406 1,530,906 668,500 1,070,187 1,738,687
Jun 1 281,300 590,481 871,781 332,500 633,420 965,920
Sep 1 41,560 155,169 196,729 87,900 213,429 301,329
Dec 1 1,335,000 1,563,379 2,898,379
=============================================================================
1/ Includes stocks at mills, elevators, warehouses, terminals, and processors.
2/ Included in All wheat.
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 29, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)