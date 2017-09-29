On Our Radar

USDA Crop Production: U.S. Wheat By Class-Sep 29

Wheat: Production by Class, United States, 2015-2017

=================================================================

Winter

Year =======================================================

Hard Soft Hard Soft

Red Red White White

=================================================================

1,000 Bushels

2015 830,446 359,054 16,109 169,081

2016 1,082,005 345,230 25,478 219,869

2017 750,332 292,156 23,726 203,223

=============================================================================

Spring

Year ===================================================================

Hard Hard Soft Total

Red White White Durum

=============================================================================

1,000 Bushels

2015 567,637 5,649 29,954 84,009 2,061,939

2016 491,325 7,539 33,363 103,914 2,308,723

2017 385,005 8,727 22,504 54,909 1,740,582

=============================================================================

