USDA Crop Production: U.S. Wheat By Class-Sep 29

Wheat: Production by Class, United States, 2015-2017
=================================================================
Winter
Year =======================================================
Hard Soft Hard Soft
Red Red White White
=================================================================
1,000 Bushels
2015 830,446 359,054 16,109 169,081
2016 1,082,005 345,230 25,478 219,869
2017 750,332 292,156 23,726 203,223
=============================================================================
Spring
Year ===================================================================
Hard Hard Soft Total
Red White White Durum
=============================================================================
1,000 Bushels
2015 567,637 5,649 29,954 84,009 2,061,939
2016 491,325 7,539 33,363 103,914 2,308,723
2017 385,005 8,727 22,504 54,909 1,740,582
=============================================================================
