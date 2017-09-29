USDA Crop Production: U.S. Durum/Other Spring Wheat-Sep 29

Durum Wheat: Area Planted, Harvested, Yield, and Production
Continue Reading Below
by State and United States, 2015-17
===========================================================================
Yield Production
State ====================================================================
2016 2017 2017 2016 2017 2017
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Aug 1 Final Aug 1 Final
===========================================================================
========= Bushels ======== ======== 1,000 Bushels ========
AZ 98.0 97.0 101.0 9,408 8,633 8,989
CA 86.0 88.0 92.0 4,042 3,960 2,484
ID 75.0 77.0 750 1,848
MT 41.0 17.0 16.0 31,365 10,540 12,560
ND 40.5 24.0 24.0 58,118 25,920 28,920
SD 33.0 18.0 231 108
US 44.0 27.2 25.7 103,914 50,535 54,909
===========================================================================
Area Planted Area Harvested
State ====================================================================
2016 2017 2016 2017 2017
Aug 1 Final
=========================================================================
========- 1,000 Acres ======
AZ 97 90 96 89 89
CA 55 35 47 45 27
ID 10 25 10 24
MT 780 890 765 620 785
ND 1,460 1,260 1,435 1,080 1,205
SD 10 7 7 6
US 2,412 2,307 2,360 1,858 2,136
=========================================================================
Other Spring Wheat: Yield, Production, Area Planted and Harvested
by State and United States, 2016-17
===========================================================================
Yield Production
State ====================================================================
2016 2017 2017 2016 2017 2017
Aug 1 Final Aug 1 Final
===========================================================================
========== Bushels ========- ======== 1,000 Bushels ========
CO 88.0 82.0 880 738
ID 87.0 81.0 86.0 34,365 33,615 35,260
MN 59.0 61.0 67.0 74,340 77,470 75,710
MT 36.0 22.0 21.0 74,160 46,640 48,090
NV 67.0 105.0 201 525
ND 46.0 36.0 41.0 269,100 185,760 207,870
OR 51.0 50.0 63.0 4,437 3,150 4,599
SD 45.0 32.0 31.0 47,250 30,080 20,770
UT 58.0 52.0 464 624
WA 51.0 46.0 45.0 27,030 23,230 22,050
US 47.3 38.3 41.0 532,227 401,554 416,236
===========================================================================
Area Planted Area Harvested
State ====================================================================
2016 2017 2016 2017 2017
Aug 1 Final
=========================================================================
========= 1,000 Acres ======
CO 11 10 10 9
ID 410 420 395 415 410
MN 1,310 1,160 1,260 1,270 1,130
MT 2,100 2,500 2,060 2,120 2,290
NV 5 15 3 NA 5
ND 6,000 5,350 5,850 5,160 5,070
OR 90 75 87 63 73
SD 1,080 970 1,050 940 670
UT 9 14 8 12
WA 540 495 530 505 490
US 11,555 11,009 11,253 10,497 10,159
=========================================================================
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 29, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)