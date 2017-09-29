On Our Radar

USDA Crop Production: U.S. Durum/Other Spring Wheat-Sep 29

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Durum Wheat: Area Planted, Harvested, Yield, and Production

by State and United States, 2015-17

===========================================================================

Yield Production

State ====================================================================

2016 2017 2017 2016 2017 2017

Aug 1 Final Aug 1 Final

===========================================================================

========= Bushels ======== ======== 1,000 Bushels ========

AZ 98.0 97.0 101.0 9,408 8,633 8,989

CA 86.0 88.0 92.0 4,042 3,960 2,484

ID 75.0 77.0 750 1,848

MT 41.0 17.0 16.0 31,365 10,540 12,560

ND 40.5 24.0 24.0 58,118 25,920 28,920

SD 33.0 18.0 231 108

US 44.0 27.2 25.7 103,914 50,535 54,909

===========================================================================

Area Planted Area Harvested

State ====================================================================

2016 2017 2016 2017 2017

Aug 1 Final

=========================================================================

========- 1,000 Acres ======

AZ 97 90 96 89 89

CA 55 35 47 45 27

ID 10 25 10 24

MT 780 890 765 620 785

ND 1,460 1,260 1,435 1,080 1,205

SD 10 7 7 6

US 2,412 2,307 2,360 1,858 2,136

=========================================================================

Other Spring Wheat: Yield, Production, Area Planted and Harvested

by State and United States, 2016-17

===========================================================================

Yield Production

State ====================================================================

2016 2017 2017 2016 2017 2017

Aug 1 Final Aug 1 Final

===========================================================================

========== Bushels ========- ======== 1,000 Bushels ========

CO 88.0 82.0 880 738

ID 87.0 81.0 86.0 34,365 33,615 35,260

MN 59.0 61.0 67.0 74,340 77,470 75,710

MT 36.0 22.0 21.0 74,160 46,640 48,090

NV 67.0 105.0 201 525

ND 46.0 36.0 41.0 269,100 185,760 207,870

OR 51.0 50.0 63.0 4,437 3,150 4,599

SD 45.0 32.0 31.0 47,250 30,080 20,770

UT 58.0 52.0 464 624

WA 51.0 46.0 45.0 27,030 23,230 22,050

US 47.3 38.3 41.0 532,227 401,554 416,236

===========================================================================

Area Planted Area Harvested

State ====================================================================

2016 2017 2016 2017 2017

Aug 1 Final

=========================================================================

========= 1,000 Acres ======

CO 11 10 10 9

ID 410 420 395 415 410

MN 1,310 1,160 1,260 1,270 1,130

MT 2,100 2,500 2,060 2,120 2,290

NV 5 15 3 NA 5

ND 6,000 5,350 5,850 5,160 5,070

OR 90 75 87 63 73

SD 1,080 970 1,050 940 670

UT 9 14 8 12

WA 540 495 530 505 490

US 11,555 11,009 11,253 10,497 10,159

=========================================================================

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)