Recalls this week: jogging strollers, nightlights

Jogging strollers with faulty leg brackets are among this week's recalled consumer products. Others include sports helmets with faulty buckles and gas grills with faulty regulators.

Here's a more detailed look:

JOGGING STROLLERS

DETAILS: J is for Jeep brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers made by Delta. The strollers have two wheels in the back and one smaller wheel in the front. "J is for Jeep" is printed on the side of the stroller sun canopy and a star-with-a-circle-around-it logo is printed on the front bottom of the seat and on the side of the stroller. The model number and lot number are printed on a "Delta Children" label with a blue heart at the left-bottom frame support. They were sold at Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide and Shopko stores in Wisconsin from August 2015 through August 2016. Details on models involved in the recall can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Delta-Recalls-Strollers

WHY: The stroller leg bracket can break, posing a fall hazard to infants in the strollers.

INCIDENTS: Four reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking, including one report of a child falling from a stroller and receiving cuts and bruises.

HOW MANY: About 28,000.

FOR MORE: Call Delta at 800-377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to recall@deltachildren.com or visit www.deltachildren.com and click on "Help Center" and then "Recall Center."

SPORTS HELMET

DETAILS: Pro-Tec City Lite and Pro-Tec Street Lite adult multisport helmets. The helmets have chin straps secured by plastic buckles and were sold in sizes S, M, L, and XL. The buckle bears the markings "ERGO-LOK" and the "UTX D-FLEX" logo. A label on the inside of the helmet reads "Pro-Tec City Lite" or "Pro-Tec Street Lite." The recalled helmets have a date code inside on the EPS liner in the format MM/DD/YYYY-090EO. There are two vent holes in the back of the helmet. The left vent hole has either an LED light or a plastic insert. The City Lite helmet was sold in rubber black and gloss white, and the Street Lite helmet was sold in rubber black, rubber red and gloss white. They were sold at McCully Bicycle & Sporting Goods, Quality Bicycle Products, Uncle Funky's Boards, and other sports specialty stores nationwide and at Amazon.com and ProtecB2C.com from February 2016 through January 2017.

WHY: The buckle on the helmet fails to meet current federal safety standards, posing a risk of head injury.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 4,600.

FOR MORE: Call Pro-Tec at 844-368-3695 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit www.protecbrand.com and click on "CPSC Safety Recall" at the bottom of the page.

GAS GRILLS AND LIQUID PROPANE REGULATORS

DETAILS: Model RA329 LP regulators with a date code in the range of 1120 to 1344. They were sold with certain SABER LP grills, warranty part kits, and natural gas to LP conversion kits. They were also installed as warranty or service parts in certain other SABER LP grills or installed in SABER natural gas grills and burners if they have been converted to use LP instead of natural gas. The model number of the grill is located on a rating label located on the underside of the grease tray. The regulator date code is stamped on the regulator adjacent to the gas tank connection, and the regulator model number is on the center of the regulator. They were sold at specialty outdoor living stores nationwide, including Family Leisure, Fortunoff Backyard Store, and Watson's, and through authorized websites and catalogs including Bed, Bath & Beyond and Frontgate, from September 2011 to May 2017. Details on model numbers included in the recall can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Saber-Grills-Recalls-Grills-and-LP-Regulators

WHY: The grills' LP regulator can allow gas to flow at a higher pressure than intended, which can result in a gas leak and flame burst from the burner knobs, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

INCIDENTS: 35 reports of regulators malfunctioning, including three reports of singed arms and two reports of burned or singed hair.

HOW MANY: About 18,800 grills and 2,900 warranty parts and conversion kits in the U.S. and about 7,700 grills and 500 warranty parts and conversion kits in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Saber Grills at 866-671-7988 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or visit recall.sabergrills.com .

RESISTANCE TUBES

DETAILS: This recall involves Fitness Gear resistance tubes used as upper and lower body workout equipment. The latex tubes were sold in blue, gray, green, orange, purple and red with grey handles. The tubes range in resistance from 5 pounds to 30 pounds and were sold individually and in kits of three, four or five resistance tubes. The resistance level is marked on the black strap between the handle and the tube. The recalled model numbers are: STA00560, STA00561, STA00562, STA00563, STA00564, STA00565, STA00566, STA00567, and STA00568. They were sold at Dick's Sporting Goods stores nationwide and at DicksSportingGoods.com from September 2015 through August 2017.

WHY: The resistance tubes can break while in use and strike the user, posing an injury hazard.

INCIDENTS: 12 reports of tubes breaking, resulting in two reports of consumers who were struck by a broken tube and a consumer who fell when a tube broke.

HOW MANY: About 207,500.

FOR MORE: Call DICK'S Sporting Goods at 877-846-9997 from 8 a.m. to midnight ET Monday through Friday, or visit www.DicksSportingGoods.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

NIGHTLIGHTS

DETAILS: Skip Hop's Moonlight & Melodies owl and elephant nightlight soothers that play melodies or nature sounds and project images. They have a USB wall power adapter and cord. The white and gray owl soothers measure about 5.5 by 4.5 by 6 inches. The white elephant soother measures about 7 x 4.2 x 5.7 inches. The soothers have a sound speaker on each side and operation buttons at the top or the back. The Skip Hop logo is on the underside of the soother. They were sold at Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target and other retailers nationwide and at Skiphop.com and Amazon.com from July 2016 through August 2017.

WHY: The soother's USB wall power adapter can break, posing an electrical shock hazard.

INCIDENTS: Skip Hop is aware of incidents of the power adapter breaking, including one that resulted in an electrical shock.

HOW MANY: About 130,000 in the U.S. and about 21,500 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Skip Hop at 888-282-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to recall@skiphop.com or visit www.skiphop.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page.