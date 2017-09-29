Proxy Adviser ISS Backs Activist Trian in Procter & Gamble Board Fight

The largest proxy-advisory firm is recommending Procter & Gamble Co. shareholders put activist investor Nelson Peltz on the board over the company's protests.

Continue Reading Below

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. on Friday said Mr. Peltz's extensive consumer-products experience could help P&G's board. Another proxy adviser, Glass Lewis & Co., came out in favor of Mr. Peltz last week.

"While management undoubtedly deserves a longer runway to demonstrate durable results, there are several signs that the board could benefit from additional shareholder perspective and outside [consumer products goods] experience," ISS wrote in its report.

Write to Sharon Terlep at sharon.terlep@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2017 15:26 ET (19:26 GMT)