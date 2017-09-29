Trump Interviews Two as Search for Fed Chief Ramps Up

Continue Reading Below

President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin interviewed Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell to discuss his potential nomination to become central-bank chairman, a White House official said, indicating the administration is widening and ramping up the search process.

U.S. Stocks Climb to End Third Quarter

The S&P 500 finished September much like it spent the past three months-quietly grinding higher. The index added 0.4% on Friday.

Fed Faces Mixed Signals on Economy

Consumer spending was soft in August, while a key measure of U.S. inflation continued to show modest price growth across the economy.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed's Harker Sees Next Rate Rise Coming in December

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he is penciling in a federal-funds rate increase in December, and three more in 2018, "assuming that inflation comes back."

Trump Says Tax Cuts Will Supercharge Economic Growth

President Trump pledged that the Republican tax proposal would spur "the rebirth of American industry" and supercharge the U.S. economy.

Dow Deja Vu: 'Trump Trade' Regains Favor

Investors' are betting the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates, a move that could boost bank profitability, and that the tax overhaul Republicans unveiled on Wednesday would improve earnings at American companies.

How a Failed Alzheimer's Drug Stung Some Large Hedge Funds

A sudden collapse in Axovant Sciences Ltd.'s stock price after the company's Alzheimer's drug failed a pivotal clinical trial has stung some big-name Wall Street investors.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Six in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by six in the past week to 750, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. The gas-rig count fell by one.

Canadian Economy Stalls in July

Canadian economic output stalled in July after eight straight months of gains, bringing an end to an exceptional run that powered the fastest growth among Group of Seven economies in the past year.

Business Groups File Lawsuit Against CFPB's Arbitration Rule

A coalition representing financial companies sued the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Friday, challenging a new rule making it easier for consumers to band together to sue over complaints about bank accounts, credit cards and payday loans.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)