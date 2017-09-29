Trump Meets With Ex-Fed Gov. Warsh About Chairman Job

President Trump met with former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh to discuss his potential nomination as the next Fed chairman, signaling the West Wing is moving ahead with a process the president has said he would like to complete by the end of the year.

Fed Faces Mixed Signals on Economy

Consumer spending was soft in August, while a key measure of U.S. inflation continued to show modest price growth across the economy.

Stocks on Track for Quarterly Gains

The S&P 500 was poised to finish the third quarter much like it spent the past three months-quietly.

Fed's Harker Sees Next Rate Rise Coming in December

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he is penciling in a federal-funds rate increase in December, and three more in 2018, "assuming that inflation comes back."

Consumer Confidence Dips But Remains High

Consumer confidence dipped this month but remained high, as households are expecting inflation to pickup in the next year-signs of a solid economy.

Trump Says Tax Cuts Will Supercharge Economic Growth

President Trump pledged that the Republican tax proposal would spur "the rebirth of American industry" and supercharge the U.S. economy amid debate over how much growth the plan will generate and its impact on the federal deficit.

Energy Department Urges Pricing Shift that Could Bolster Coal, Nuclear

The Trump administration is urging independent federal energy regulators to change how electricity is priced, proposing new rules that could bolster revenue for coal-fired and nuclear power plant owners.

Midwest Business Activity Rose in September

A reading for business activity across the Midwest rose in September from the prior month, according to a report Friday.

Dow Deja Vu: 'Trump Trade' Regains Favor

Investors' are betting the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates, a move that could boost bank profitability, and that the tax overhaul Republicans unveiled on Wednesday would improve earnings at American companies.

Bitcoin's Lot: Win Some, Lose Some

Two leading Asian nations took contrasting measures related to cryptocurrencies Friday, with Japan giving exchanges the green light to operate just as South Korea added its weight to a recent global regulatory crackdown.

