Trump Meets With Ex-Fed Gov. Warsh About Chairman Job

President Trump met with former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh to discuss his potential nomination as the next Fed chairman, signaling the West Wing is moving ahead with a process the president has said he would like to complete by the end of the year.

U.S. Consumer Spending Soft in August

Consumer spending was soft in August, while a key measure of U.S. inflation continued to show modest price growth across the economy.

Stocks on Track for Quarterly Gains

The S&P 500 was poised to finish the third quarter much like it spent the past three months-quietly.

Consumer Confidence Dips But Remains High

Consumer confidence dipped this month but remained high, as households are expecting inflation to pickup in the next year-signs of a solid economy.

Midwest Business Activity Rose in September

A reading for business activity across the Midwest rose in September from the prior month, according to a report Friday.

Dow Deja Vu: 'Trump Trade' Regains Favor

Investors' are betting the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates, a move that could boost bank profitability, and that the tax overhaul Republicans unveiled on Wednesday would improve earnings at American companies.

Bitcoin's Lot: Win Some, Lose Some

Two leading Asian nations took contrasting measures related to cryptocurrencies Friday, with Japan giving exchanges the green light to operate just as South Korea added its weight to a recent global regulatory crackdown.

Eurozone Inflation Points to ECB Caution on QE

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation was unchanged during September and well below the European Central Bank's target as policy makers consider a reduction in a key stimulus measure.

Canadian Economy Stalls in July

Canadian economic output stalled in July after eight straight months of gains, bringing an end to an exceptional run that powered the fastest growth among Group of Seven economies in the past year.

EU Leaders Look for Greater Unity Ahead of Brexit

The European Union is officially out of crisis mode, EU leaders signaled at a summit in the Estonian capital, where they addressed overhauls to reshape the bloc once Britain leaves.

September 29, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)