U.S. Consumer Spending Soft in August

Consumer spending was soft in August, while a key measure of U.S. inflation continued to show modest price growth across the economy.

Global Stocks on Track for Quarterly Gains

Global stocks were poised for quarterly gains, although market moves were muted on the final trading day of September.

Dow Deja Vu: 'Trump Trade' Regains Favor

Investors' are betting the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates, a move that could boost bank profitability, and that the tax overhaul Republicans unveiled on Wednesday would improve earnings at American companies.

Bitcoin's Lot: Win Some, Lose Some

Two leading Asian nations took contrasting measures related to cryptocurrencies Friday, with Japan giving exchanges the green light to operate just as South Korea added its weight to a recent global regulatory crackdown.

Eurozone Inflation Points to ECB Caution on QE

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation was unchanged during September and well below the European Central Bank's target as policy makers consider a reduction in a key stimulus measure.

WSJ's Daily Shot: U.S. Oil Exports Hit Record High

Ireland Favors Longer Brexit Transition

Britain's departure from the European Union should be followed by a transition period of up to five years, Ireland's foreign minister said.

Oil Fluctuates Amid Concerns Over Kurdish Referendum

Oil prices fluctuated as investors traded in expiring crude futures contracts and considered the potential fallout from the independence vote in the oil-rich Kurdish region of Iraq.

BOE's Carney Signals That U.K. Rate Rise is Near

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said policy makers are likely to raise their key interest rate if the U.K. economy continues on its current course.

BOJ Summary Shows Member in Favor of Further Easing Action

The Bank of Japan should loosen monetary policy further to boost demand, one policy board member said around the time of last week's meeting, according to a summary of opinions of the bank's policy setters released Friday.

September 29, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)