Investors Take Stock as Third Quarter Ends

The September quarter is set to be largely positive for Asian stocks, with Taiwan, Malaysia and Australia the outliers.

Post-Brexit Phase Inches Onto Negotiating Table

Despite the official word from the EU Thursday that it was unlikely to discuss Britain's future trade relationship for months, some progress on post-Brexit matters might not be so far off, Valentina Pop and Laurence Norman write.

Japan's Consumer Inflation Accelerates Slightly in August

Japanese consumer prices rose for an eighth straight month and at a faster pace in August in a small sign of progress toward the Bank of Japan's 2% inflation target.

BOJ Summary Shows Member in Favor of Further Easing Action

The Bank of Japan should loosen monetary policy further to boost demand, one policy board member said around the time of last week's meeting, according to a summary of opinions of the bank's policy setters released Friday.

U.K. Consumer Confidence Ticked Up in September

U. K. consumers' mood improved slightly in September, a survey published Friday showed, as Britons grew more optimistic about the country's economic situation.

Republican Tax Plan Quickly Hits First Hurdle

A day after announcing their ambitious tax plan, Republicans debated scaling back one of their largest and most controversial proposals: repeal of the individual deduction for state and local taxes.

Treasury Removes Paper at Odds With Mnuchin's Take on Corporate-Tax Cut's Winners

The Treasury Department has taken down a 2012 economic analysis that contradicts Secretary Steven Mnuchin's argument that workers would benefit the most from a corporate income tax cut.

SEC Chairman Froze Approval of Chicago Stock Exchange Sale

The Securities and Exchange Commission's chairman made the decision to freeze his staff's plan to approve the sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange to a Chinese-led group after consulting about the subject with the White House.

SEC's Top Cop in New York to Leave Agency

The chief of the Securities and Exchange Commission's New York office plans to leave the agency in October after 17 years, the regulator said.

Take the Fed's Long-Run Forecasts With a Big Pinch of Salt

Deep uncertainty about a key monetary policy variable means investors shouldn't rely on lower Fed forecasts.

