BOE's Carney Signals That U.K. Rate Rise is Near

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said policy makers are likely to raise their key interest rate if the U.K. economy continues on its current course.

South Korea Joins Cryptocurrency Crackdown

South Korea will step up inspections of virtual-currency exchanges and has banned so-called initial coin offerings, following the likes of China, the U.S. and Singapore in tightening cryptocurrency regulation.

Bitcoin Exchange Giant BitFlyer Gets Key License in Japan

Japan's Financial Services Agency on Friday handed out its first licenses for digital-currency exchanges, allowing them to operate legally in the country and further solidifying the upstart currency's status in the world's third-largest economy.

Republican Tax Plan Quickly Hits First Hurdle

A day after announcing their ambitious tax plan, Republicans debated scaling back one of their largest and most controversial proposals: repeal of the individual deduction for state and local taxes.

Sweden's Riksbank Extends Governor Ingves' Mandate

Stefan Ingves' mandate as governor of Riksbank has been extended for a further five years, the general council of Sweden's central bank said.

SEC Chairman Froze Approval of Chicago Stock Exchange Sale

The Securities and Exchange Commission's chairman made the decision to freeze his staff's plan to approve the sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange to a Chinese-led group after consulting about the subject with the White House.

OCC's Noreika Resumes Attack on CFPB's Arbitration Rule

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika renewed his attack on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's new arbitration rule, releasing an analysis that he said showed the rule will hurt consumers.

Invesco to Buy Guggenheim ETF Business for $1.2 Billion

The money manager is broadening its footprint in one of the fastest-growing corners of investing with its purchase of Guggenheim Investments's exchange-traded funds business for $1.2 billion in cash.

Largest U.S. Banks Get More Time for 'Living Wills'

U.S. regulators gave eight of the largest U.S. banks more time to file their next "living will" plans describing how they could fail without needing taxpayer assistance.

SEC's Top Cop in New York to Leave Agency

The chief of the Securities and Exchange Commission's New York office plans to leave the agency in October after 17 years, the regulator said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)