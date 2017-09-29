Oil Prices Inch Higher as Bullish Sentiment Remains

Oil prices swung between small gains and losses Friday, as investors reacted to the latest data measuring U.S. production.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Six in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by six in the past week to 750, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. The gas-rig count fell by one.

Energy Department Urges Pricing Shift that Could Bolster Coal, Nuclear

The Trump administration is urging independent federal energy regulators to change how electricity is priced, proposing new rules that could bolster revenue for coal-fired and nuclear power plant owners.

U.S. Offers Vogtle Nuclear Plant $3.7 Billion in Loan Guarantees

The Trump administration offered an additional $3.7 billion in loan guarantees to a troubled nuclear power plant project in Georgia that is billions over budget and years behind schedule, raising the total federal loan guarantees to $12 billion.

Former PetroVietnam Chief Sentenced to Death for Graft

Nguyen Xuan Son was sentenced to death for embezzlement and abuse of power, with one judge warning that corruption by Communist Party members and civil servants threatened the regime's survival.

As Diesel Goes From 'Darling to Devil,' European Refiners Try Not to Drown in It

Europe's big oil refiners are searching for other uses for roughly $10 billion of investments in diesel as they anticipate falling demand for what was once drivers' favorite fuel.

Chevron Names Wirth CEO

Chevron named Michael Wirth, an engineer and longtime operator of a vast network of refining and pipeline assets, as its next chief executive.

In Russia, Spotlight Falls on Oil Boss

The corruption trial of a former Russian economy minister is casting a spotlight on a Kremlin power struggle and the clout of the country's top oil boss.

Origin Energy to Sell Lattice Unit

Australia's Origin Energy Ltd. is selling its conventional oil and gas production business for $1.24 billion to slash debt and focus more on exports of chilled coal seam gas to Asia.

Toyota Motor Sets Up New Electric Car Venture with Mazda, Denso

Toyota Motor Corp. is setting up a venture with Mazda Motor Corp. and automotive supplier Denso Corp. to develop electric vehicles technology, part of a new strategic shift by the car maker into fully electrified engine-powered cars and trucks.

