Former PetroVietnam Chief Sentenced to Death for Graft

Nguyen Xuan Son was sentenced to death for embezzlement and abuse of power, with one judge warning that corruption by Communist Party members and civil servants threatened the regime's survival.

Chevron Names Wirth CEO

Chevron named Michael Wirth, an engineer and longtime operator of a vast network of refining and pipeline assets, as its next chief executive.

Crude Oil Turns Lower as Rally Stalls

Oil prices moved into the red, erasing much of this week's gains as investors took profits.

As Diesel Goes From 'Darling to Devil,' European Refiners Try Not to Drown in It

Europe's big oil refiners are searching for other uses for roughly $10 billion of investments in diesel as they anticipate falling demand for what was once drivers' favorite fuel.

Natural Gas Falls After U.S. Stockpile Data

Natural gas prices ended lower as worries about upcoming demand outweighed government data that showed a smaller-than-expected increase in stockpiles last week.

In Russia, Spotlight Falls on Oil Boss

The corruption trial of a former Russian economy minister is casting a spotlight on a Kremlin power struggle and the clout of the country's top oil boss.

Origin Energy to Sell Lattice Unit

Australia's Origin Energy Ltd. is selling its conventional oil and gas production business for $1.24 billion to slash debt and focus more on exports of chilled coal seam gas to Asia.

Toyota Motor Sets Up New Electric Car Venture with Mazda, Denso

Toyota Motor Corp. is setting up a venture with Mazda Motor Corp. and automotive supplier Denso Corp. to develop electric vehicles technology, part of a new strategic shift by the car maker into fully electrified engine-powered cars and trucks.

The Market's Helping Hand for Oil Prices

A recent shift in the financial market for oil provides insights into the physical market, and could boost oil prices beyond normal impact of supply and demand.

World's Biggest Oil Company Promised Expats Idyllic Lifestyle-Then Fire Erupted

Saudi Aramco, which is planning what could be the biggest IPO ever, ignored warnings from its own safety experts about the construction of a compound housing foreign workers and their families. At least 10 people died in the 2015 tragedy. Aramco says safety is of 'paramount importance.'

