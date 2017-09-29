Equifax Board Considers Clawing Back Executives' Compensation

Continue Reading Below

Equifax could announce in coming days that it will claw back compensation from some top executives over its massive data breach.

Activist Nelson Peltz Gets Key Boost in P&G Proxy Fight

Less than two weeks before the largest proxy vote in history, activist Nelson Peltz got a key boost in his high-profile fight against Procter & Gamble Co.

VW Takes New $2.9 Billion Hit From Diesel Scandal

Volkswagen warned that its third-quarter operating result would take a hit of around $2.94 billion as the company continues to grapple with the fallout of the diesel emissions scandal.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed Fines HSBC $175 Million for Foreign Exchange Trading Practices

The Fed said a former HSBC executive currently on trial misused confidential information while carrying out foreign exchange trades for a client, as it fined the bank $175 million for more broadly failing to supervise its foreign-exchange trading business.

Bank of America Shuffles Wealth Management Ranks

Bank of America Corp. is shuffling the top ranks within its wealth-management unit, a move that comes as that business takes on increasing importance across Wall Street.

Hudson River Trading Explores Deal for Sun Trading

Hudson River Trading, one of the largest U.S. high-speed traders, is exploring a deal to buy rival Sun Trading, people familiar with the situation said, as the once-lucrative business of high-frequency trading is pressured by low volatility and rising costs.

Uber CEO to Meet With London Transport Regulator About Operating License

Uber Technologies Inc.'s new chief executive plans to meet with London's top transport regulator to plead for a reversal of last week's decision to strip the ride-hailing company of its operating license.

Merck Abandons New Hepatitis C Drugs

Merck & Co. is halting development of new hepatitis C treatments after reviewing their effectiveness and determining an abundance of treatments were already available.

Amazon Sells $1.6 Million in Whole Foods' Products in First Month

The e-commerce giant delivered one of the first infusions of cash to the organic grocery chain through its site, providing Whole Foods with the potential for a new mass-market platform.

Elon Musk Proposes Making Hypersonic Airliners

The SpaceX chief sketched out ways to use space travel technology to whisk passengers to any destination around the globe in less than an hour.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)