VW Takes New $2.9 Billion Hit From Diesel Scandal

Continue Reading Below

Volkswagen warned that its third-quarter operating result would take a hit of around $2.94 billion as the company continues to grapple with the fallout of the diesel emissions scandal.

German Police Arrest Volkswagen's Ex-Engine Chief in Emissions Scandal

The investigation into Volkswagen AG's emissions-cheating scandal took a dramatic turn Thursday, when the former engine chief of the auto maker was arrested in connection with its rigging of diesel-powered cars to dupe regulators, a person familiar with the situation said.

Whole Foods Discloses Data Breach

Whole Foods said card-payment information of customers who drank and dined in its taprooms and full-service restaurants has been hacked.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

AbbVie, Amgen Reach Humira Settlement

Drugmakers AbbVie and Amgen reached a patent-dispute settlement requiring Amgen to wait until 2023 to start selling a lower-priced copy of the world's top-selling drug, AbbVie's arthritis treatment Humira, in the U.S.

Invesco to Buy Guggenheim ETF Business for $1.2 Billion

The money manager is broadening its footprint in one of the fastest-growing corners of investing with its purchase of Guggenheim Investments's exchange-traded funds business for $1.2 billion in cash.

Largest U.S. Banks Get More Time for 'Living Wills'

U.S. regulators gave eight of the largest U.S. banks more time to file their next "living will" plans describing how they could fail without needing taxpayer assistance.

Twitter's Disclosure of Russian Activity Sparks Criticism From Lawmakers

Twitter offered its first public information on Russian use of its platform during the U.S. presidential election, but its limited disclosure only fueled criticism from lawmakers who are pushing for greater transparency from internet companies over how their platforms are manipulated.

What Barclays Should Do to Win Back Shareholder Love

Banks need a good story to explain what they are about. Barclays wants to tell a tale of growth, but its audience is struggling to suspend its disbelief.

IKEA Jumps Into 'Gig Economy' With Deal for TaskRabbit

IKEA agreed to acquire Silicon Valley startup TaskRabbit-the online marketplace that connects people with freelancers willing to run errands and do odd jobs-combining the pioneer of the flat pack with a trailblazer of the so-called gig economy.

Wal-Mart Tries to Take Jet.com Upscale

The retailer's Jet.com website will start selling clothes from Bonobos, ModCloth and its own private brand of food and household goods.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)