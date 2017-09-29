Whole Foods Discloses Data Breach

Whole Foods said card-payment information of customers who drank and dined in its taprooms and full-service restaurants has been hacked.

Wal-Mart Tries to Take Jet.com Upscale

The retailer's Jet.com website will start selling clothes from Bonobos, ModCloth and its own private brand of food and household goods.

AbbVie, Amgen Reach Humira Settlement

Drugmakers AbbVie and Amgen reached a patent-dispute settlement requiring Amgen to wait until 2023 to start selling a lower-priced copy of the world's top-selling drug, AbbVie's arthritis treatment Humira, in the U.S.

German Police Arrest Volkswagen's Ex-Engine Chief in Emissions Scandal

The investigation into Volkswagen AG's emissions-cheating scandal took a dramatic turn Thursday, when the former engine chief of the auto maker was arrested in connection with its rigging of diesel-powered cars to dupe regulators, a person familiar with the situation said.

Tyson Plans Cost Cuts In AdvancePierre Integration

Tyson Foods said Thursday it will cut about 450 jobs as it integrates recently acquired sandwich maker AdvancePierre Foods its fold.

Twitter's Disclosure of Russian Activity Sparks Criticism From Lawmakers

Twitter offered its first public information on Russian use of its platform during the U.S. presidential election, but its limited disclosure only fueled criticism from lawmakers who are pushing for greater transparency from internet companies over how their platforms are manipulated.

Invesco to Buy Guggenheim ETF Business for $1.2 Billion

The money manager is broadening its footprint in one of the fastest-growing corners of investing with its purchase of Guggenheim Investments's exchange-traded funds business for $1.2 billion in cash.

Largest U.S. Banks Get More Time for 'Living Wills'

U.S. regulators gave eight of the largest U.S. banks more time to file their next "living will" plans describing how they could fail without needing taxpayer assistance.

Netflix Makes Canada Pledge

Netflix has committed to spend several hundred million dollars to create a stand-alone studio in Canada that will produce and distribute content.

The Wall Street Journal to Stop Publishing Foreign Print Editions

The Wall Street Journal will cease publishing the European and Asian print editions of the newspaper over the next week, as the company shifts its focus to digital amid an increasingly challenged print advertising market.

September 29, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)