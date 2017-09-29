Materials Flat as Dollar Weighs -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers were flat as a rising dollar weighed.

The dollar advanced for the month of September, its first gain in seven months.

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation was unchanged during September, well below the European Central Bank's target rate, suggesting the central bank may extend stimulus.

Copper prices fell as the dollar weighed on raw materials denominated in the greenback and traded world-wide.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

