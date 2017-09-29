German Jobless Claims Fell by More Than Expected in September

German jobless claims declined more sharply than expected in September as the unemployment rate fell to a record low, the Federal Employment Agency said Friday.

Continue Reading Below

Jobless claims fell by 23,000 in September from August, the labor agency said. The figures are adjusted for seasonal swings.

Economists in The Wall Street Journal's survey expected jobless claims to decline by 5,000.

Germany's adjusted jobless rate fell to 5.6% in September, the lowest rate since the beginning of the data series in January 1992.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

September 29, 2017 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)