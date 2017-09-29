EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Set For Best Month Of 2017

Volkswagen slide after announcing EUR2.5 billion in charges

Continue Reading Below

European stocks traded in tight ranges on Friday, but stayed on track for their best month of the year after a string of upbeat data and a rally for the banking sector on rising expectations for tighter monetary policy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.1% to 386.11, but was flipping between gains and losses. For September, the pan-European index was on course for a 3.3% rise, its biggest monthly advance since December last year. For the third quarter, which also wraps up after Friday's trade, the index was up 1.8%, rebounding from a 0.5% loss in the second quarter.

Banking rally: Banks have been among the biggest advancers in September, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index looking toward a 4% monthly gain. The sector has been boosted by expectations that central banks in both Europe and the U.S. will tighten policy in the coming months.

In the eurozone, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi earlier in September indicated it will unveil plans to start scaling back its aggressive easing program in October. Meanwhile, the Bank of England hinted interest rates could rise for the first time in a decade in November, while the U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmed that a rate hike is on the cards for December.

Higher interest rates are usually good for banks as they can charge more for their loans.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Among biggest advancers in the sector, shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.LN) is up 5.9% for the month, Commerzbank AG (CBK.XE) rose 3.8% and Banco BPM SpA (BAMI.MI) added 4.3%.

The banking index was down 0.2% on Friday.

Friday's stock movers: Among biggest movers on Friday, shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) lost 2.9% after the car maker warned that its third-quarter operating result would be hit by a charge of around EUR2.5 billion (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/volkswagen-warns-of-25-bln-in-recall-charges-2017-09-29) ($2.94 billion) connected to recalls in North America.

Economic news: The unemployment rate in Germany fell to a record low in September (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/german-unemployment-rate-falls-to-record-low-2017-09-29) at 5.6% as jobless claims declined more sharply than expected.

At 10 a.m., attention turns to the eurozone inflation data, forecast to have risen to 1.6% in September from 1.5% in August.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2017 04:27 ET (08:27 GMT)